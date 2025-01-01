3 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
Brook Lopez
At some point, Father Time wins. For the Bucks and Brook Lopez, the question isn’t if that day will come, but when.
Lopez, the Bucks’ towering 7-foot-1, 282-pound center, looked like he was losing his battle with time back in 2021. A nagging back injury limited him to just 13 games that season, raising questions about whether his days as a top-tier center were over.
But Lopez answered those questions emphatically. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, he’s played in 198 of the Bucks’ 205 games, proving himself as one of the most durable big men in the league.
His dependability extends to his on-court production. Through 30 games this season, Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals—a career-high in the latter category. Combining blocks and steals, Lopez is producing the third-best mark of his career, showcasing his continued impact as a defensive force.
Still, Milwaukee knows they need to plan for Life After Lopez. At 36 years old, Lopez is defying the odds, but the Bucks can’t rely on him to anchor their defense indefinitely. His unrestricted free agency this offseason raises the stakes even higher.
Lopez was one of the most sought-after free agents in 2023, and he’ll likely draw significant interest again this summer. The Bucks, constrained by the NBA’s second-apron rules, will do everything in their power to retain him.
Losing Lopez would be a devastating blow—not just to Milwaukee’s defense but also to their ability to remain competitive. With no way to replace his $23 million salary slot due to CBA restrictions, the Bucks can’t afford to let him walk without a fight.
Yet, the business of the NBA looms large. If Lopez receives a massive offer elsewhere, Milwaukee must prepare for the possibility of his departure. Losing him for nothing would be a gut punch, but it’s a scenario the Bucks need to account for as they navigate the trade deadline and the offseason.
In other Bucks news: