3 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
Bobby Portis
The writing seems to be on the wall for Bobby Portis and his tenure with the Bucks. After three seasons of heart and hustle, the fan-favorite big man could be heading for greener pastures—or an early trade exit.
Portis signed with the Bucks in 2020 on a two-year, $7.4 million deal (with a player option in year two). It was a modest contract for a player who immediately brought edge and toughness to a team in need of both. His contributions during the Bucks’ 2021 championship run made him a Milwaukee hero, with “Bobby, Bobby!” chants becoming a staple at Fiserv Forum.
After picking up his player option following the championship, Portis again re-upped with the Bucks in 2022 on a team-friendly four-year, $48.6 million deal. That contract included a $13.45 million player option for 2025, but Portis’ recent antics—like his money-sign celebration during the preseason—suggest he’s preparing to opt out in search of a bigger payday.
While Portis has been a valuable piece for Milwaukee, cracks have begun to show in his fit with the team.
Defensively, he struggles to contain ball-handlers, making him a liability in certain playoff matchups. It’s a flaw that has led to reduced minutes in critical series. Offensively, Portis provides bench-scoring punch and can carry units in spurts, but his tendency to hold the ball disrupts the second unit’s flow.
With Portis’ player option looming, the Bucks may decide to act preemptively and explore a trade before the deadline. Teams in need of scoring and toughness could see him as an asset, especially on an expiring deal.
As the saying goes, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” While Portis’ departure wouldn’t make him a villain, it would mark the bittersweet end of one of Milwaukee’s most beloved chapters.