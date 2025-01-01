3 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a constant battle to recapture the fire that propelled them to an NBA championship. Back then, they thrived on an us-against-the-world mentality, playing with a hunger to prove doubters wrong. That mentality, combined with their cohesive roster, led them to the pinnacle of the league.
But since that championship run, the Bucks have faced more turbulence than triumph. Early playoff exits, roster shakeups, a coaching change, and a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard have kept Milwaukee in the spotlight—but not necessarily for the right reasons.
Despite these moves, the Bucks remain a step away from reclaiming the NBA throne. If they hope to regain their edge, more big changes could be on the horizon. As the organization evaluates its path forward, here are three players who could find themselves leaving Milwaukee in the new year.
MarJon Beauchamp
MarJon Beauchamp’s time with the Bucks appears to be nearing its end—the only question is how it will happen.
After two underwhelming seasons with little progress, Milwaukee declined Beauchamp’s fourth-year option back in October, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. But the Bucks don’t seem inclined to wait that long. Beauchamp has been at the center of trade rumors dating back to last summer, as Milwaukee has explored ways to move on from the 24-year-old wing.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, Beauchamp’s stock has plummeted. His struggles as a shooter and his lack of defensive consistency make him a negative asset in trade discussions. Milwaukee has yet to find a suitor willing to take on Beauchamp without the Bucks attaching additional assets—a non-starter for a team with already very limited trade chips.
Beauchamp’s time in Milwaukee is all but over. Whether it’s via trade or free agency, the Bucks will part ways with him soon. For Milwaukee, it’s a necessary step as they attempt to retool their roster and recapture their championship mentality.