3 bold predictions for Packers' season opener vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers stlil have some questions to answer ahead of the season opener vs. the Minnesota Vikings. But with almost no time left, it looks like Matt LaFleur's team will be undermanned in Week 1.

That doesn't necessarily mean they'll struggle against the divisional rivals. If anything, they have some concerns of their own with their underwhelming quarterback situation and a new guy under center.

Considering that, we'll take a look at both rosters and the context, and come up with three bold predictions that will most likely define the Packers' first game of the season. Hopefully, they'll return home with a 1-0 record.

3 Bold predictions for the Packers' Week 1 matchup

Matthew Golden will lead all pass catchers

After his polarizing contract extension, all eyes will be on Christian Watson. And while he's got what it takes to prove that he wasn't overpaid and that the Packers actually got great value with his deal, he may have a tough time in the season opener.

Brian Flores' hard-hitting defense will likely overly physical with him, and with Tucker Kraft returning from a season-ending injury, the Packers will likely ease him back. That leaves the door open for the former first-round pick to do his thing.

Golden has drawn rave reviews and was one of the most outstanding players in training camp. With fewer competition for touches and a better understanding of the offense, the speedster will kick off his sophomore season with a bang.

Jordan Love will throw for 300+ yards

This one may not necessarily be a good thing, and not because of Jordan Love. But with a struggling new-look offensive line failing to create running lanes and Josh Jacobs not available to play, the Packers will have to trust their quarterback.

Love is a true gunslinger, and he won't bat an eye to let the ball fly as early and often as they left him. Matt LaFleur has kept him on a short leash for most of his career, but putting the ball in his hands will be the only way to stay ahead of the sticks in this one.

Will there be some wild throws? Of course, but you live and die by that when you have a quarterback as talented as Jordan Love. The Vikings' blitz-heavy and complex packages might scare most quarterbacks, but not someone as good at beating the blitz as Jordan Love.

They won't miss Micah Parsons

A lot has been said of Micah Parsons' absence, and righftully so. One doesn't simply replace one of the best pass rushers in the league, but in this particular matchup, the Packers might do just fine without him.

Kyler Murray is just learning the ropes of an offense that runs plenty of plays under center. The only problem is that he's not big enough to see over his linemen or avoid the rush once the pocket collapses down the middle.

Even without Parsons, and with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon knowing Murray's tendencies and weaknesses, the Packers should log plenty of passes batted at the line, forcing erratic execution and bad decisions by simply stacking up bodies at the line of scrimmage.