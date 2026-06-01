3 blockbuster targets the Brewers should consider ahead of 2026 deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers are clearly going to be buyers ahead of this year's trade deadline with the franchise in a tight National League Central race. Every team in the division has a winning record, with the race likely to grow tighter in the weeks to come. Milwaukee has every reason to make aggressive moves in an attempt not only to grab control of the division but to close ground on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the class of the National League.

With this in mind, let's look at potential blockbuster targets that have a chance to change Milwaukee's season. Starting with a rotation addition that will put the Brewers' lineup in the conversation among the National League's top contenders.

1. Tarik Skubal

The prized pitcher of this year's trade deadline would be a move that unquestionably pushes the Brewers into the conversation with the Braves and Dodgers atop the National League. If Skubal is able to return and play at the expected level, you have a great chance to win at least two games in any postseason series due to the presence of Skubal and the clear advantage the ace gives his team anytime he steps foot on the mound.

While it would be a rental with an extension appearing unlikely, it makes sense for Milwaukee if they are chasing World Series hopes. Adding Skubal gives you a puncher's chance in any matchup and offers Skubal the chance to set the tone for a staff that could clearly use one more elite option at the top alongside Jacob Misiorowski.

2. C.J. Abrams

If the Brewers wanted to solve their current middle infield questions, there is no better answer expected to hit the market than Abrams. The infielder is currently getting on base at a .391 clip and has already hit 12 homers while driving in 47 runners this season. The only potential issue here is the fact that Washington has been surprisingly capable of hanging in the wildcard race and giving the team reason for pause when it comes to trading one of its best pieces.

However, the Nationals lack the pitching to hang in the postseason race and appear extremely likely to be far out of contention before this year's trade deadline. This leaves the door ajar for a potential deal that would solidify the infield and change the Brewer lineup.

3. Yordan Alvarez

It seems the Houston Astros are on the brink of obscurity when it comes to the postseason picture. This introduces the idea that the team's best hitter could be utilized as a trade chip and help the franchise enter a bit of a reset period. For the Brewers, adding Alvarez to the middle of the team's lineup changes the pressure on the top of the order and gives you a first four hitters capable of living up to the postseason pressure.

The outfielder is no stranger to the stage and would clearly benefit from joining a team expected to be among the National League's best chances at taking down the Dodgers or Braves. With this in mind, it is a potential fit that Milwaukee should at least consider as we head deeper into the season.