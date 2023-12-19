3 Packers on Thin Ice After Loss to Buccaneers
After winning three straight games and four of five, the Green Bay Packers have inexplicably dropped two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 on the season and on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.
After a promising month, Green Bay has lost all the momentum they created and have regressed in their development. What once looked like a promising rebuilding campaign has lost some of its momentum after two embarrassing losses.
Green Bay’s defense was shredded to bits against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, sparking many to call for defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job. Naturally, he kicks off our list of three Packers who are on thin ice following that loss.
1. Joe Barry
Head coach Matt LaFleur’s biggest fault has been his loyalty to his coaching staff. Clearly, he’s a relationship-oriented person, but the NFL is a business at the end of the day. His defensive and special teams coordinators have failed him every step of the way, and he’s shown very little ability to hire the right guys for the job.
Barry probably should’ve never gotten the job in the first place. He failed during his first two stints as a defensive coordinator yet was given a third opportunity. He continues to botch the job with the Packers, as his units were torn apart against Tampa Bay. His play calls and schemes are extremely passive and give away yards. It might be putting it lightly to say he’s on thin ice.
2. Quay Walker/De’Vondre Campbell
The Packers have invested a ton in their middle linebacker spot. Still, both Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell are coming off a game that raises questions about their long-term ability to man the position.
The Packers owe Campbell a lot of money next year, so he’s not going anywhere. He looked way too slow on Sunday and was torched on several close passes as a result. Walker has the athleticism Campbell lacks, but doesn’t understand what’s going on out on the field. He’s consistently out of position or gets fooled by fakes.
3. Romeo Doubs
The Packers have a rising trio in Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson. The trio’s skill sets also complement each other nicely. Where does that leave Romeo Doubs, who entered the season as the number 2?
Doubs might find himself as low as the fourth wide receiver to begin next season. He’ll fall even lower in the pecking order when considering the growth Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft might also be in for. His playing time is precarious and he must work to hold onto it.