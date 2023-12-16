Packers: How Jordan Love Can Make an Extra $5 Million in 2024
The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love came to a contract compromise last offseason. Green Bay signed him to a one-year, maximum $22.5 million extension for 2024, which replaced his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. How will the incentive-based deal play out for Love?
As of right now, it’s looking like it will be a pretty good deal for both sides.
Love’s extension contained $13.5 million of guaranteed money, including his signing bonus, 2023 salary and 2024 salary. However, he’s set to add at least $5 million to his 2024 compensation based on the incentives he’s projected to meet this season.
Love has a $5.5 million base salary for next year, plus an extra $500,000 he’ll earn via a workout bonus. That’s just the start of the money he can begin to rack up.
He’ll also earn another $500,000 by playing 65 percent of the snaps in 2023. He’s played over 99 percent so far and seems a lock to hit that number (knock on wood). He’ll also earn an additional $1 million if one of the following three things happens: 1. The Packers win ten games, 2. The Packers make the playoffs or 3. Love finishes in the top ten in both passer rating and passing touchdowns. The first two are the most likely, but the Packers have their work cut out for them.
He’ll make another $500,000 simply by the Packers making the playoffs and Love playing 65 percent of the regular season snaps to get them there. One playoff win will earn him $500,000 and each additional win will net him another $1 million. We aren’t taking any of those into the equation.
He can earn more money by finishing the top ten in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He’s close on the yards and is in the money standings for the touchdowns.
He can also earn $500,000 for achieving each of the following incentives, but no more than $1.5 million total out of this group:
- 65 percent of snaps and Top 16 in Passer Rating: $500,000
- 65 percent of snaps and Top 16 in Completion %: $500,000
- 65 percent of snaps and Top 16 in Passing Yards: $500,000
- 65 percent snaps and Top 16 in Passing TDs: $500,000
In case you lost track, here are the likely incentives he’ll achieve that will earn him an additional $5 million in 2024:
- $500,000 workout bonus
- $500,000 for playing 65 percent of the snaps
- $1 million if the Packers finish with ten wins or make the playoffs
- $500,000 if the Packers make the playoffs, and he plays 65 percent of the snaps
- $500,000 for finishing in the top ten in touchdown passes
- $500,000 for finishing in the top ten in passing yards
- $500,000 for taking 65 percent of snaps and finishing in the top 16 in passer rating
- $500,000 for taking 65 percent of snaps and finishing in the top 16 in passing yards
- $500,000 for taking 65 percent of snaps and finishing in the top 16 in passing touchdowns