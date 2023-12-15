Packers vs. Bucs Final Injury Report: 7 Players Questionable
By Paul Bretl
Following the Green Bay Packers final practice of the week, Matt LaFleur announced the team’s injury designations heading into their matchup with Tampa Bay. Here is what you need to know and the potential impact on Sunday’s game.
Packers Final Injury Report
Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – Questionable
Aaron Jones (knee) – Questionable
AJ Dillon (thumb) – Questionable
Christian Watson (hamstring) – Doubtful
Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) – Questionable
Quay Walker (shoulder) – Questionable
Darnell Savage (chest) – Questionable
Eric Stokes (hamstring) – Questionable
All eyes will be on the running back position for the Packers with AJ Dillon dealing with a broken thumb and Aaron Jones working his way back from an MCL sprain. Dillon suffered the thumb injury on the final drive of the Giants game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday. Jones once again practiced in a limited fashion all three days this week and feels confident about where he’s at.
"“The first thing,” said Dillon at his locker on Thursday, “is always making sure I’m putting myself in the best position that I can as far as, if there is something hurt, not making it a bigger issue than it is down the road. And then the next question is, will I be able to go out there and positively impact the team with me being out there.“We’ve still got some days left in the week, and those questions I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past couple years, obviously I’m hurting, but good enough to go and I try to be out there if I can and that doesn’t change right now.”"
Even if both players are able to go on Sunday, what their workload will look like is still unknown. Patrick Taylor and possibly Kenyan Drake could be in store for larger roles depending on the availability of Jones and Dillon and how many snaps they see.
Christian Watson did not practice at all this week, so it’s not surprising that he is listed doubtful. Along with his big play ability, the Packers very much missed Watson’s presence in New York. That speed he possesses creates better spacing, which leads to opportunities for others, by forcing the defense to respect the Green Bay offense vertically, along with the attention he draws from defenders.
After missing Wednesday’s practice, Dontayvion Wicks was limited the last two days. Given the injuries at running back, along with Tampa Bay being one of the better run defense units in football, the Packers’ passing game may have to shoulder the workload in this matchup. Although the Bucs’ defense is blitz-heavy and the secondary is physical, they are allowing 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, the fourth-worst mark in football.
At cornerback, Jaire Alexander is questionable after being limited all week in practice. At this point, we will just play the waiting game and see if he’s available on Sunday.
"”Just the ability to protect himself,” said Matt LaFleur about what Alexander needs to do to get back on the field, “and that he feels confident in his shoulder to go out there and play football.”"
Eric Stokes did questionable but I would fully anticipate him being available for Sunday’s game. The last two weeks, Stokes has been a full participant in practice, not to mention that cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was released earlier in the week to presumably make room for Stokes on the 53-man. The official move from IR to the active roster will have to be made on Saturday.
The question once Stokes is back out there is what his role will look like. When he first returned against Denver, Stokes was only playing special teams. I wouldn’t expect him to all of a sudden be playing every defensive snap, but especially if Alexander is unavailable, but we could see him worked onto the field in specific situations.
"“We’d love to get him some snaps,” said LaFleur about getting Stokes on the field defensively. “He’s played some really good ball for us. We’re hoping that he’d be back before now and I know this has been frustrating for him. But I think hopefully we are getting close to that day.”"
Quay Walker missed the New York game after suffering a shoulder injury against Kansas City. He missed Wednesday’s practice but was on the field in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. If out, Isaiah McDuffie will again get the start, with Eric Wilson possibly seeing some snaps during obvious passing situations.
Darnell Savage was questionable before last week’s game as well, but ended up playing 53 snaps against New York. He did not practice at all this week, still listed with a chest injury. If he can’t go, Rudy Ford will take his place next to Jonathan Owens.
One of the challenges in defending this Bucs’ offense, especially for the linebackers and safeties, is that while also having to be very mindful of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, running back Rachaad White has been of the more productive pass-catching running backs this season.
When an offense possesses that combination of having a downfield threat along with a playmaker on checkdown or short-area throws, it can really stress a defense. The Packers will have to strike a balance in how they defend those two elements because trying to take away one can leave the defense exposed in the other.
"“It just adds another layer to your offense,” said LaFleur about White in the passing game “Where you supplement your passing game, whether it’s through the tight end room or the running back room, it just adds more stress in terms of, if you’re trying to get deep to defend Mike Evans and (Chris) Godwin and all those guys, then you leave more space for your underneath and check downs, and now those become a problem. It adds just more stress to you.”"