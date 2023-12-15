5 Former Packers Failing Miserably With Their New Teams In 2023
3. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Allen Lazard
I don’t wish failure on any person, but it’s been funny watching the former Packers fall apart on the Jets without Aaron Rodgers to steady the ship. Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with New York and only has 20 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown to show. He’s even been a healthy scratch at times. Green Bay was fortunate to avoid that commitment.
4. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Adrian Amos
Amos’s downfall has been noticeable over the last few years and continued with New York. He was a late signing after a preseason injury, but didn’t even last the entire season. He was quickly beaten out by a rookie safety and wasn’t playing as much as he’d hoped. This may be the end of his career, unfortunately.
5. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Randall Cobb
Thanks to his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, Cobb may have lasted an extra year or two in the NFL. Without Rodgers, it’s clear Cobby doesn’t have the athleticism to hang with the elite athletes he sees daily in the league. He only has four receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown this season.