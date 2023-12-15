5 Former Packers Failing Miserably With Their New Teams In 2023
2 of 3
2. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Robert Tonyan
The Packers had a massive shift at tight end last offseason, as they let both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis walk in free agency. In their stead, they used two Day Two draft picks on Luke Musgrave (second round) and Tucker Kraft (third round). Both players have had promising rookie campaigns.
Meanwhile, Tonyan, who signed a one-year, $2.65 million deal with the Chicago Bears, has been failing miserably with his new team. In 13 games, he’s only seen 10 targets and has seven receptions for 58 yards and zero touchdowns. He’s been third on the depth chart behind Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis.