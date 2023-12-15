Dairyland Express
5 Former Packers Failing Miserably With Their New Teams In 2023

By Brian Sampson

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) carries the ball in the second half against the New York Giants during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) carries the ball in the second half against the New York Giants during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

2. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Robert Tonyan

The Packers had a massive shift at tight end last offseason, as they let both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis walk in free agency. In their stead, they used two Day Two draft picks on Luke Musgrave (second round) and Tucker Kraft (third round). Both players have had promising rookie campaigns.

Meanwhile, Tonyan, who signed a one-year, $2.65 million deal with the Chicago Bears, has been failing miserably with his new team. In 13 games, he’s only seen 10 targets and has seven receptions for 58 yards and zero touchdowns. He’s been third on the depth chart behind Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis.

