Packers: 5 Things to Watch For in Week 14 at Giants
The Green Bay Packers are coming off another massive win against the Chiefs this past week. They will travel to New York this week to play the Giants on Monday Night football. Here are five things to watch for.
Will The Offense Roll?
The Giants’ defense is ranked 26th in points per game, given up at 24.3 points per game. With the Packers’ offense rolling as it has lately and the Giants’ defense struggling to stop opponents, will the offense keep rolling? While Christian Watson and Aaron Jones are questionable, the scheme must adjust to who they have healthy. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, and Tucker Kraft will take on the majority of the work in the passing game, and each player has their strengths that can be used in a bunch of different ways. It seems the scheme has figured that out recently, and it seems to be a big part of why the offense is rolling the way it is. With Jordan Love playing how he is recent, this offense will look to roll once again on Monday Night.
Will The Defense Stop Barkley?
The Giants have their third-string quarterback, Tommy DeVito, starting again this week. While they have inexperience in the quarterback room, the running back room is a different story, thanks to Saquon Barkley. Barkley will be the key player to stop this upcoming week, as he is the most explosive playmaker on that offense. The Packers have seen heavier fronts work to get more pressure recently, but can they get it to stop the run game?
Will Special Teams Improve?
After a nice bounce-back game last week, the special teams will look to stack positive weeks and show out against the Giants. Anders Carlson had an extra point blocked or missed in three straight weeks until last week against the Chiefs, in which Carlson hit two field goals and all of his extra points in a win. Down the stretch, the little things matter, and the Packers will need the best play out of each phase of the team to keep rolling, so special teams will need to have another good week.
Will The Defense Take Advantage Of DeVito?
Tommy DeVito has been serving as the starter for the Giants, with both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve. With Taylor returning from injured reserve this week, the Giants will still start DeVito. The recent emergence of rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will be something for the Packers to watch, especially with Hyatt having his first 100-yard game the last time out for the Giants. While DeVito is inexperienced, as he has not even started a full half of the season yet, he has already had one three-touchdown game and has the Giants on a two-game winning streak as they beat the Commanders, as well as the Patriots. While there is no experience, the defense can’t take this game lightly.
Will The Defensive Line Get Home?
The Packers defensive line has been winning a lot recently, including a five-sack game against the Lions and a three sack game against the Chiefs. With the Giants giving up the most sacks on average per game, this defensive front should be looking to feast this week. It will be interesting to see just how many people will be sent after the quarterback this week with the offensive line how it is and how many times the Packers can get home, too.