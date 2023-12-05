What to Know: Packers reportedly sign RB Kenyan Drake
By Paul Bretl
The Green Bay Packers reportedly signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake, according to Aaron Wilson. Here is what you need to know.
At this time it is still not known whether Drake was signed to the 53-man roster or the practice squad. Either way, a corresponding cut is going to have to be made by Green Bay to make room.
My guess is that Drake will join the practice squad. At running back on the active roster, the Packers have Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Patrick Taylor. Jones has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain but the injury isn’t expected to be long-term with Matt LaFleur saying that he didn’t believe IR would be a need for Jones. However, there still isn’t a specific timetable for his return. Jones did not practice last week.
Without Jones, the Packers plucked Patrick Taylor off the New England practice squad. He has spelled Dillon the last two games, primarily seeing snaps as a pass blocker and pass catcher. The NFL practice squad rules dictate that a player signed from one team’s practice squad to another’s 53-man is guaranteed three game checks and takes up a roster spot for three games. So in short, Taylor isn’t getting released having only been back in Green Bay for two games.
The Packers already have two running backs on the practice squad: James Robinson, who has been the third running back the last two games, and has two remaining practice squad elevations, along with Ellis Merriweather.
Drake is a veteran who has been in the league since 2016. His most productive seasons as a ball carrier came in 2019 and 2020 with Miami and Arizona. During that two season span, Drake totaled 1,781 rushing yards at 4.4 yards per rush with 18 touchdowns.
He’s also been active as a pass catcher, with 66 targets in 2018 and 64 in 2019 being his career highs. For his career, Drake totaled 1,646 receiving yards at 7.6 yards per catch with eight touchdowns. Most of his pass-catching opportunities came out of the backfield.
Most recently, Drake spent 2022 with Baltimore where he rushed for 482 yards at a 4.4 yard clip. He appeared in two games with the Ravens this season before being released.
"“I could feel the energy around the building today,” said Drake via Josina Anderson. “It was legendary, and you can feel the legacy and bright future they have. I’m excited to get to work to help them take that next step towards the ultimate goal.”"
UPDATE: Tom Pelissero reported that the corresponding roster move to make room for Drake on the practice squad was releasing James Robinson.