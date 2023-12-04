Bucks Film Room Podcast: 3 Positive Takeaways
In this episode of the Bucks Film Room podcast, Justin Garcia joins us as we each share our three most positive takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks first 20 games. Garcia is an analyst on the Bucks Radio Network and co-host of Locked on Bucks.
It’s been a roller coaster of a start to begin the season. Despite being 14-6–good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference and 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics–there have been a lot of criticisms lobbed Adrian Griffin’s way. Some fair and some unfair.
After focusing on their three primary defensive issues last week, I wanted to balance the picture this time around with a glass-half-full approach. Thus, we each shared three positive takeaways from the Bucks’ season.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that we ignored what is actually happening in front of us. To wrap up the discussion, we shared our thoughts on the Bucks’ defensive issues and what’s happening on that end of the court.
There was a lot of agreement about what we see with Milwaukee, but one particular place we disagreed was in our assessment of MarJon Beauchamp. The Bucks need Beauchamp to play a critical role in the wing rotation this season. Is he up for the challenge? Tune in to hear our thoughts.
