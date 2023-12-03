Packers Were Right to Move on From Adrian Amos, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard
Two things are true regarding Adrian Amos, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. They had some great years playing for the Green Bay Packers, and the Packers were right to move on from them last offseason.
The trio joined a handful of other former Packers, including Aaron Rodgers, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, and former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the New York Jets last offseason. A flurry of moves that supported Rodgers’ trade to the franchise.
It was a tough pill to lose that many veterans at once for the Packers, but the individual and team results in New York speak for themselves: Green Bay made the right call.
Amos was just waived by the Jets. He was a late signing after New York lost starting safety Chuck Clark to a season-ending pre-season injury. He started three games this season, but spent most of his time on the sidelines. The Packers don’t exactly have a solution at safety since Amos’s departure and downside, but it’s clear the 30-year-old was not part of the short or long-term answer.
Cobb has been an add-on to Rodgers’ teams for several years now. In seven games, he has only three receptions for 20 yards. He had an excellent career for the Packers, so I don’t want to slander him too severely, but the truth is this may be his final year in the NFL–a career that was possibly extended by a year or two thanks to his relationship with Rodgers.
The best mistake the Packers avoided was Lazard. Lazard proved he was a hard and diligent worker in Green Bay, making a remarkable rise up the depth chart and into the starting lineup. However, he probably wasn’t worth the four-year, $44 million contract he signed with the Jets this offseason.
In 10 games, he has just 20 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, his drop rate amongst wide receivers with at least 25 targets this season is the worst (20 percent). He was also a healthy scratch during the Jet’s last game. That’s all bad news for an offense that is one of the worst in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Green Bay has seen their young receivers begin to scratch the surface with their talent and potential. The departure of Cobb and Lazard has opened the floodgates for Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed–all of whom are in their first or second year. There’s a long way to go at wide receiver, but the future is bright.
The NFL is a business and can be full of tough decisions. A lot of times you don’t see those calls pay off until years down the road. However, the Packers have already discovered they were right to move on from Amos, Cobb and Lazard last offseason.