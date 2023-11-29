What to Know: Packers bring back Bo Melton to practice squad
By Paul Bretl
After it was reported earlier in the day that the Green Bay Packers brought back James Robinson, wide receiver Bo Melton was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, two days after being released from the 53-man roster. According to Tom Silverstein, Melton is back on the practice squad.
With some uncertainty at the receiver position prior to the Packers Thanksgiving Day matchup with Detroit, Melton was signed from the practice squad to the active roster prior to last Thursday’s game. Green Bay was without Dontayvion Wicks, who was in concussion protocol, and although Jayden Reed did not have an injury designation, he was on the report earlier in the week.
Melton played six special teams snaps, all on the kick coverage unit, and two snaps on offense. In addition to the injuries at the receiver position, with Malik Heath taking on a larger role on offense, Melton provided some added special teams depth.
An injury derailed Melton’s summer, where he did put himself in the mix for a roster spot with his play. Melton possesses impressive 4.34 speed and spent a lot of snaps lined up in the slot. During training camp and the preseason, he was either targeted on short-area throws where he got the ball quickly and in space where he could pick up yards after the catch, or as a downfield option. However, where Melton really separated himself on the back-end of the roster was with his willingness as a blocker and special teams contributions.
"“Bo is a scrapper,” said Matt LaFleur in training camp. “He’s a scrappy guy that can really run.”"
With the addition of both Melton and Robinson, the Packers practice squad is now back to full capacity. Green Bay still has two openings on the 53-man roster, with presumably one of those spots going to Darnell Savage once he’s activated from IR. Eventually, Eric Stokes will have to be added back to the roster as well.