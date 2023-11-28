Packers Have 50 Percent Odds of Making Playoffs After Week 12
The Green Bay Packers have done what was unthinkable just a month ago–they’ve won two straight games and three of their last four to creep into the NFC’s playoff picture. In fact, their current odds to make the postseason sit at 50 percent, according to The New York Times’ model.
Green Bay began the season hoping to rebuild and grow their young players. That would be great if they made the playoffs, but it wasn’t their primary goal. However, they’ve made both possible thanks to their play over the last month.
The Packers’ young players have shown up and are getting better every week. It is led by quarterback Jordan Love, who is, perhaps, coming off the best game of his career. The young pass-catchers are also coming into their own, showing progress every game.
The Green Bay Packers have burst into the playoff picture following their Week 12 win and some key losses from teams ahead of them in the standings.
The Packers’ massive win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day moved them to 5-6 on the season and set them up nicely to make a strong playoff push down the stretch. Here’s a current look at the NFC’s playoff picture, with Green Bay trailing the Vikings by half a game for the final playoff spot and the Seahawks for the sixth seed.
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
- Detroit Lions (8-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
- Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Green Bay Packers (5-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
- New Orleans Saints (5-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Chicago Bears (4-8)
- Washington Commanders (4-8)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
- Carolina Panthers (1-10)
Although Green Bay hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday, the rest of their schedule is favorable. It features games against the Giants, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Bears–all of whom are below them in the standings. That should give them plenty of opportunities to feast on lesser opponents and improve their record.
They also play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 with a potential playoff spot on the line. The Vikings are trending down after several critical injuries to their players. In addition to their game against the Packers, they also have two losable contests against the Detroit Lions remaining.
The other team ahead of the Packers in the playoff race is the Seahawks. They have a brutal schedule over the next three weeks when they play the Cowboys, 49ers and Eagles. They finish against the Tennessee Titans (4-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) and Cardinals. That should present plenty of opportunities for losses for Seattle.
Making the playoffs is a secondary goal of the Packers this season. However, if they can sneak in AND develop their young players, that’s a win-win. Green Bay is clearly in a rebuilding mode with three picks that should be in the top 50 next year and an additional two that will likely be in the top 90. They’re in a good spot for their future.