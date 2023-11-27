5 Green Bay Packers Thriving Heading Into December
The Green Bay Packers are finally showing consistent signs of improvement after a tumultuous start to their season. The results not only have them in the playoff picture, but they’ve shown signs of a more promising future.
The good news is the results are coming in less than ideal circumstances. The Packers have been resilient in battling through injuries to key players, short rest weeks, and tough opponents. The results are these five players (and more) are thriving heading into the month of December.
Here are five players on the Green Bay Packers who are thriving on the football field heading into the month of December.
Packers Thriving Heading Into December: Malik Heath
One week after catching his first NFL pass, Malik Heath quadrupled his career output by tallying four receptions for 46 yards. After a tremendous showing in training camp and preseason, he earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He’s been quiet for most of the season, but Green Bay needs him to come alive with injuries to Dontayvion Wicks, Aaron Jones and Luke Musgrave. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up with savviness. He could just be getting started.
Packers Thriving Heading Into December: Jayden Reed
The biggest offensive weapon that has emerged of late is Jayden Reed. He’s playing a role many fans thought Christian Watson would–taking jet sweeps and reverses and sparking the Packers with big plays. He had a quiet training camp, but is playing loud when it matters the most. It’s exciting to see what the Packers have in Reed and the rest of these young receivers.
Packers Thriving Heading Into December: Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary recently received some criticism for not living up to his massive contract extension hype. The Packers saw a few edge rushers dominate games against them, and some analysts wondered why Gary couldn’t do that. He responded with a three-sack performance against the Detroit Lions and is poised to finish the season strong.
Packers Thriving Heading Into December: Corey Vallentine
Perhaps cornerback has suffered the most blows this season. Jaire Alexander has been in and out of the lineup with injuries and has played poorly when he’s been out there. Rasul Douglas had the best season of his career before Green Bay traded him. And Eric Stokes played one game before returning to the injured reserve. All of that has thrust the 2023 sixth-round pick Corey Vallentine into the starting lineup. He hasn’t been perfect, but plays with a ton of confidence and swagger. The more playing time he’s received, the better he’s performed.
Packers Thriving Heading Into December: Jordan Love
Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career with each passing game. That’s exactly what the Packers wanted. Love is in complete control of the offense right now and is spreading the love to a budding receiving corps. He has work to do on his deep ball, but he’s shown significant progress with his accuracy on easier throws. He still has five games remaining to get better.