Milwaukee Brewers: 3 trade packages the New York Mets could make for Corbin Burnes
By Todd Welter
The Brewers get a potential replacement for Willy Adames in this deal.
Mauricio has already made it to the big leagues. He hit .248 with in 101 at-bats in 2023 for the Mets.
Prior to his call up, his slash line was .292/.346/.506 with 23 home runs at Triple-A.
He is a big dude in the box that can play shortstop, second base, and some outfield. Mauricio could be deemed expendable if Stearns decides to keep Acuña and wants to clear a path to big-league roster for him.
Mauricio could replace shortstop Adames if the Milwaukee Brewers choose to trade him this offseason. Although, second base or outfield might better suit Ronny.
Tidwell can hit 98 on the radar gun and fits the Brewers desire for velocity. He had a 3.57 ERA and 153 strikeouts combined at Single-A and Double-A ball last season.
Scott is another righty who can touch 98mph with his fastball. He had a 2.57 ERA and held hitters to under .200 batting average between stops at Low-A, High-A, and Double-A ball.
The Milwaukee Brewers get a ton of talent in this deal.
This is the deal where Matt Arnold would try to see if he can squeeze out one more prospect in a prospective deal.
The Crew do not need young outfielders, but that has never stopped this organization from acquiring more of them.
Gilbert is the Mets second-best prospect. He is a left-handed hitter with some pop in his bat.
His slash line was .289/.381/.487 between stops at Single-A and Double-A ball.
Williams is 5’6″ but he is immensely talented. He is great at getting the barrel on the ball. Williams has good speed and has enough range to play short.
Hamel’s fastball reaches the mid-90s and he posted a 3.85 ERA at Double-A. Rodriguez is at A-ball with a fastball that can hit 97mph. He would be a left-handed lottery ticket that could pay out big down the road.