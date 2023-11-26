Milwaukee Brewers: 3 trade packages the New York Mets could make for Corbin Burnes
By Todd Welter
The Milwaukee Brewers get the Mets top overall prospect and top pitching prospect in this deal.
Acuña is the Mets top prospect. It is rare for a team to give up its top prospect for a one-year rental but there is a chance he could be available.
If Stearns is confident he can sign Burnes to an extension, he might be willing to trade his best prospect.
Also, Acuña is blocked at shortstop with Francisco Lindor on the roster. He could be the team’s future at second, but Stearns might determine Ronny Mauricio (we will address him in a bit) is a better long-term fit.
Remember, Stearns has no ties to Acuña as he was acquired in the Max Scherzer deal.
He is a speed burner on the basepath with 57 stolen bags in Double-A last season. He had a .359 on-base percentage.
Acuña does not have a ton of pop although the belief is if he can add some launch angle into his swing, he could hit 20 home runs a year.
This trade package also features the Mets top pitching prospect, Mike Vasil. His fastball reaches around 95mph with good spin to it. He mixes in a slider, curve, and a changeup.
He pitched well in 10 starts at Double-A, but he had a 5.30 ERA in 16 starts at Triple-A. The Milwaukee Brewers have a great pitching lab that could help him get better production at the higher levels of baseball.
Diaz would be a scratch-off prospect. He is at Single-A ball but can hit 97 on the gun. Velocity is something the Brewers value in a prospect. Diaz could provide value in the pen down the road.