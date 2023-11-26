Milwaukee Brewers: 3 trade packages the New York Mets could make for Corbin Burnes
By Todd Welter
The Milwaukee Brewers are rumored to be listening to offers for ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
He is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.
Burnes is a former NL Cy Young winner who will command big dollars on the open market. It will probably be in a price range that the small market Milwaukee Brewers cannot afford.
Instead, they can flip him for more players to keep the Crew competitive for years.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, a former baseball general manager, thinks the Brewers can get three top prospects for Burnes since he will be a one-year rental.
One team that might be interested in Burnes is the New York Mets.
Burnes was part of David Stearns’ first draft class with the Milwaukee Brewers. Stearns now runs the Mets and has the pocketbook of owner Steve Cohen to afford a lucrative extension.
The Mets need starting pitching. Kodai Senga was the only starting pitcher with a fWAR above two and he finished at 3.4–the same as Burnes.
The Mets currently have five players in the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings. Although, three of them are at the Double-A level and none of them are pitchers.
Arnold is going to need to get a young starting pitcher getting close to the Majors. Also, The Brew Crew could use more pitching in their prospect pool.
He could also use a prospect nearing the big leagues at first base and possibly shortstop depending on if Willy Adames is also traded.
The Crew has a need at third base on their roster, but their farm system might have a solution in club’s fourth-best prospect, Tyler Black.
The Mets have some options that could be appealing to the Brewers. This is dependent on if the Mets want to try to compete next season or continue reshaping their roster after they sold at the trade deadline.