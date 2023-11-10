Packers: 5 Breakout Candidates for Second Half of Season
2 of 5
Packers Breakout Candidates: Isaiah McDuffie
Isaiah McDuffie earned the third inside linebacker position in training camp and preseason, but didn’t expect to play defense very much. De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker were entrenched at the top of the depth chart and fully capable of handling all of the defensive duties.
However, injuries to each of those guys have thrust McDuffie into the most extensive defensive action of his career. Primarily a special teamer, he’s already played nearly 100 more defensive snaps than in his first two seasons combined.
He’s been solid filling in. Coming off the best game of his career, in which he recorded seven tackles, four “stops”, and no misses, he’s set the stage for a big second half if he continues to receive regular playing time.