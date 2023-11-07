5 Most Disappointing Green Bay Packers at Midseason
The season hasn’t gone as planned, as the Green Bay Packers hit the unofficial midway point at 3-5 (the NFL messed up a clean halfway point when they added the 17th game; therefore, we’ll use this as our marker).
Fans entered the season expecting a roller coaster, but the reality is often more challenging when you’re facing it. Green Bay started hot at 2-1 before losing four straight. They finally ended their losing streak on Sunday with an ugly win over the Los Angeles Rams.
It would be one thing if the Packers showed progress throughout the season, but, until Sunday, they seemed to be trending in the wrong direction. Let’s check out five of the most disappointing Packers at midseason.
Here are the five most disappointing players on the Green Bay Packers who have failed to live up to the hype at midseason.
Most Disappointing Packers: Jon Runyan
Jon Runyan was a solid starter at right guard entering the season. However, he’s failed to sustain that level of play in a contract year. Runyan is playing his worst football since taking over the starting gig and could be in his last year in Green Bay. He was benched for one series against the Rams, and Sean Rhyan played admirably. We’ll see what the second half of the season holds for Runyan.