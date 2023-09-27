9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Rookie Power Rankings After Week 3 Comeback
The Green Bay Packers are consistently turning to their rookie class to shoulder a significant workload, a trend that persisted during their remarkable Week 3 comeback against the New Orleans Saints.
The rookies collectively contributed 204 offensive snaps in Week 3, with Luke Musgrave leading the charge by playing an impressive 68 snaps out of the team’s 79 offensive plays. This is undeniably a substantial responsibility for a group of young talents, and as we watch them develop, we can’t help but acknowledge the inevitable growing pains.
While the path may not always be smooth, the Packers have managed to get the job done thus far this season, boasting a 2-1 record. They’ll face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, vying for the top spot in the NFC North. For now, let’s delve into the Packers’ Rookie Power Rankings, an ongoing assessment of how their rookie talent will impact the team this season.
Let’s rank all of the rookies on the Green Bay Packers following their fourth quarter comeback against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
- Luke Musgrave (Round 2, Pick 42) (Previously 1)
- Jayden Reed (Round 2, Pick Pick 50) (Previously 2)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5, Pick 159) (Previously 5)
- Anders Carlson (Round 6, Pick 207) (Previously 3)
- Lukas Van Ness (Round 1, Pick 13) (Previously 4)
- Karl Brooks (Round 6, Pick 179) (Previously 7)
- Colby Wooden (Round 4, Pick 116) (Previously 6)
- Daniel Whelan (Undrafted Free Agent) (Previously 8)
- Tucker Kraft (Round 3, Pick 78) (Previously 9)
- Malik Heath (Undrafted Free Agent) (Previously11)
- Ben Sims (Undrafted) Previously 10)
- Carrington Valentine (Round 6, Pick 232) (Previously 12)
- Emanuel Wilson (Undrafted Free Agent) (Previously 14)
- Anthony Johnson Jr (Round 6, Pick 242) (Previously 13)
- Sean Clifford (Round 5, Pick 149) (Previously 15)
- Brenton Cox Jr (Undrafted Free Agent) (Previously 16)
Dontayvion Wicks: He’s basically a toss-up with Reed at this point. Both rookie receivers played 52 snaps against the Saints, with Reed finishing with three receptions for 63 yards and Wicks ending with four catches for 45 yards. However, it was Wicks whom a trick play was designed for once again when Emanuel Wilson tried to throw the ball back to Jordan Love who had a wide-open Wicks streaking horizontally across the field. He’s been able to get open and could challenge Musgrave for the top spot on this list in the coming weeks, a position he’s held since the inception of these rankings.
Lukas Van Ness: Van Ness was questionable entering the game and only played 12 snaps against the Saints. Green Bay will bring him along slowly, but the talent is undeniable. For now, it’s difficult for him to get on the field behind Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Justin Hollins and Kinglsey Enagbare.
Karl Brooks: Brooks has officially passed Colby Wooden both on the depth chart and on this list. On Sunday, he outsnapped his fellow rookie 28 to 10, as the Packers shuffled their defensive line rotation. He generally played much better, but still needs to work on his tackling. That’s been an issue all season for him.
Tucker Kraft: After the Packers first signed Ben Sims, it appeared Sims was going to play the role of their backup tight end, as he out-snapped Kraft in the first two games. However, Kraft played more in Week 3, a potential sign of what’s to come. He’s clearly got the higher ceiling, and Green Bay is quickly trying to assimilate him to the NFL.