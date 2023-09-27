Dairyland Express
Fansided

5 Bold Predictions for Packers Week 4 Game vs Detroit Lions

By Brian Sampson

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers came back from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win the game, 18-17.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers came back from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win the game, 18-17.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports /

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a critical divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, as they prepare to host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Both teams enter the contest with identical 2-1 records, perched atop the NFC North standings.

In a division where the Chicago Bears are a dumpster fire and the Minnesota Vikings have stumbled out of the gate with an 0-3 start, the Packers have a golden opportunity to establish themselves as a surprising force in the 2023 NFL season.

Notably, the Lions managed to dash the Packers’ playoff hopes in Week 17 of the previous year. Detroit has a fighter’s mentality that they’re the underdog in this rivarly. However, it’s high time the Packers altered this narrative and approached this game with the hunter mindset and not the hunted.

Here are five extremely bold predictions for the Week 4 NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

With this fresh perspective in mind, here are five wild predictions about how the Packers will perform against the Lions.

Home/Green Bay Packers