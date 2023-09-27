5 Bold Predictions for Packers Week 4 Game vs Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a critical divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, as they prepare to host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Both teams enter the contest with identical 2-1 records, perched atop the NFC North standings.
In a division where the Chicago Bears are a dumpster fire and the Minnesota Vikings have stumbled out of the gate with an 0-3 start, the Packers have a golden opportunity to establish themselves as a surprising force in the 2023 NFL season.
Notably, the Lions managed to dash the Packers’ playoff hopes in Week 17 of the previous year. Detroit has a fighter’s mentality that they’re the underdog in this rivarly. However, it’s high time the Packers altered this narrative and approached this game with the hunter mindset and not the hunted.
Here are five extremely bold predictions for the Week 4 NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
