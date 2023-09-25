5 Winners and Losers from Packers Week 3 Comeback Over Saints
Packers’ Winners: Joe Barry, Rashan Gary and Jordan Love’s Moxie
Joe Barry has taken a lot of heat as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, and Sunday’s win wasn’t always pretty. However, the bottom line matters and Green Bay’s defense held the Saints to 10 points. And that was without Jaire Alexander, and De’Vondre Campbell and Carrington Valentine for most of the game.
Part of the reason for the Packers’ success was their pass rush, with Rashan Gary leading the charge. Gary continues to be on a pitch count and only played 23 snaps, but he came away with four pressures and three sacks. He’s a game-changer and will only get better as he continues to recover.
Last, but not least, is Jordan Love’s moxie. His teammates praised Love throughout the preseason for being unflappable and having a calm demeanor. However, we’ve seen him become animated a couple of times this season when his team needed a boost. He led the Packers to a sweet fourth-quarter comeback after it looked like they were dead in the water. This could be the start of a legend.