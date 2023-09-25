Dairyland Express
Fansided

5 Winners and Losers from Packers Week 3 Comeback Over Saints

By Brian Sampson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates defeating the New Orleans Saints during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates defeating the New Orleans Saints during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next
Green Bay Packers
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.Cent02 7fsrmjople9oe1w9hjf Original /

Packers’ Winners: Joe Barry, Rashan Gary and Jordan Love’s Moxie

Joe Barry has taken a lot of heat as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, and Sunday’s win wasn’t always pretty. However, the bottom line matters and Green Bay’s defense held the Saints to 10 points. And that was without Jaire Alexander, and De’Vondre Campbell and Carrington Valentine for most of the game.

Part of the reason for the Packers’ success was their pass rush, with Rashan Gary leading the charge. Gary continues to be on a pitch count and only played 23 snaps, but he came away with four pressures and three sacks. He’s a game-changer and will only get better as he continues to recover.

dark. Next. 5 Key Stats Behind Packers Comeback Win

Last, but not least, is Jordan Love’s moxie. His teammates praised Love throughout the preseason for being unflappable and having a calm demeanor. However, we’ve seen him become animated a couple of times this season when his team needed a boost. He led the Packers to a sweet fourth-quarter comeback after it looked like they were dead in the water. This could be the start of a legend.

Home/Green Bay Packers