7 Risers and Fallers in Packers Week 2 Stock Market
The Green Bay Packers delivered a disappointing team performance in their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, resulting in a 1-1 record for the season.
In a frustrating turn of events, the offense ground to a halt during the fourth quarter after a promising start with 24 points across the first three quarters. However, in a meltdown of epic proportions, they failed to complete a single pass and secure a first down. On the other side of the ball, the defense struggled to contain the Falcons, particularly on the ground, despite Atlanta trailing in the game.
As the young Packers learn from the experience, let’s check out the Week 2 stock market. Below is a review of where players stood after their season opener before we dive into this week’s performances. Each player gets a -1 stock for a PFF grade below 55, a 0 stock for a grade between 55.1 and 70 and a +1 stock for a grade above 70.1.
Let’s check in on the Green Bay Packers stock market after Week 2, including updates on Jaire Alexander, Jayden Reed, Darnell Savage and more.
Packers Stock Down (-1):
AJ Dillon, Josh Myers, Rudy Ford, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara, Innis Gaines, Isaiah McDuffie, and Matt Orzech.
Packers Stock Unchanged (0):
Royce Newman, Samori Toure. Luke Musgrave. Jon Runyan, Jayden Reed, Elgton Jenkins, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Malik Health, Patrick Taylor, Ben Sims, Dontayvion Wicks, Sean Clifford, Colby Wooden, Carrington Valentine, T.J Slaton, Dallin Leavitt, Lukas Van Ness, Kinglsey Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Jonathan Owens, Karl Brooks, Keisean Nixon, and Daniel Whelan.
Packers Stock Up (+1):
Jordan Love, David Bakhtiari, Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Zach Tom, Rashan Gary, Rasul Douglas, Darnell Savage, Preston Smith, Eric Wilson, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell, and Anders Carlson.