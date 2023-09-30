Dairyland Express
Month: September 2023

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with umpire Fred Bryan (11) during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20.

Packers special teams unit dealing with penalties and miscues

Paul Bretl
5 Winners and Losers from Packers Blowout Loss to Lions

Brian Sampson
Packers CB Eric Stokes (PUP) and OT Luke Tenuta (IR) eligible to return to practice

Paul Bretl
Milwaukee Brewers need to eliminate the Chicago Cubs this weekend

Todd Welter
Packers’ Coaches Must Take Long Look in Mirror Following Loss to Lions

Brian Sampson
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs through positional drills during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

7 Packers inactive vs. Lions: Alexander out; Tom and Valentine will play

Paul Bretl
Feb 6, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the lane against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

One unintended consequence of Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard

Todd Welter
ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - MAY 31: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers participates in an OTA practice session at Don Hutson Center on May 31, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Packers place David Bakhtiari on IR and sign LB Kristian Welch to roster

Paul Bretl
Jul 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine (35) during the first day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

What to know: Packers elevate 2 Cornerbacks for matchup with Lions

Paul Bretl
Sep 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers clinch the National League Central with a Chicago Cubs loss and celebrate at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

4 reasons to like Milwaukee Brewers chances to win the World Series

Todd Welter
ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - MAY 31: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers participates in an OTA practice session at Don Hutson Center on May 31, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Packers Have David Bakhtiari Problem, Should Be Very Concerned

Brian Sampson
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates following a turnover during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers vs. Lions: 5 Big Things and Final Thoughts

Paul Bretl
Feb 6, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

6 Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks Trading for Damian Lillard

Brian Sampson
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) lines up for a play in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

What to Know: Packers vs. Lions Final Injury Report

Paul Bretl
Mar 22, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks acquire Damian Lillard in blockbuster deal

Todd Welter
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Big questions about Packers vs. Lions matchup

Paul Bretl
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers came back from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win the game, 18-17.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

5 Bold Predictions for Packers Week 4 Game vs Detroit Lions

Brian Sampson
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Rookie Power Rankings After Week 3 Comeback

Brian Sampson
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Week 3 Stock Market

Brian Sampson
Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) makes a move onNew Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

Packers with eventual decision to make with RB Patrick Taylor

Paul Bretl
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates defeating the New Orleans Saints during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

5 Winners and Losers from Packers Week 3 Comeback Over Saints

Brian Sampson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) talks to his team during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

5 Key Stats Behind Packers’ Epic Fourth-Quarter Comeback Win vs. Saints

Brian Sampson
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) and linebacker Eric Wilson (45) celebrate after Savage makes a tackle on a kickoff against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers defense keeps game in reach for 4th quarter comeback

Paul Bretl
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a 35-yard reception during the third quarter of their regular season opening game Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-20.

What to Know: 7 Packers inactive, including several key starters

Paul Bretl
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Notebook: Final Thoughts About Saints Game

Brian Sampson
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 10: Paulson Adebo #29 of the New Orleans Saints defends in coverage at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Saints without 2 starters in secondary vs. Packers

Paul Bretl
Jul 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine (35) during the first day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Packers elevate CB Corey Ballentine and RB Patrick Taylor ahead of Week 3 matchup with Saints

Paul Bretl
Nov 17, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

3 Reasons Why Packers Will Beat the Saints in Week 3

Brian Sampson
