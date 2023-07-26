Packers Rookie Watch Heading Into Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers’ journey toward the new NFL season is gaining momentum as they kick off training camp. This season brings a significant transformation for the team, embracing a youth movement that has reshaped the roster.
With a whopping 13-man draft class, the Packers are placing their bets on these rookies to make an immediate impact while also securing a long-term role within the team. It’s a high-stakes gamble to rely on first-year players, but it reflects the team’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent.
As we embark on this training camp, let’s take a closer look at the rookies, their roles, and the potential they bring to the table. It’s an exciting time for Green Bay as they seek to build a formidable future with the next generation of talent.
Let’s check in on all of the Green Bay Packers rookies heading into the beginning of training camp and what they’re fighting for.
Lukas Van Ness
- Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive Lineman
- College: Iowa
- Draft Status: Round 1, Pick 13
- Relative Athletic Score (out of 10): 9.39
- What He’s Playing For: Van Ness will have the opportunity to carve a significant role in the Packers’ defense this season. He has the versatility to line up on the edge or put his hand in the dirt and play some defensive line. Green Bay can bring him along slowly, but his talent will have the opportunity to earn him playing time right away.