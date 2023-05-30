4 Packers who could be entering final summer with team
The Green Bay Packers are amid a lot of roster turnover, moving from a win-now team to one with their eye on building up young talent. The changes will keep coming in future years.
Green Bay is happy with the foundation they’ve built and are hopeful for some positive growth this season. However, work must be done, as they still lack depth and talent in various parts.
That work will lead to them letting some players walk in the coming seasons. These four players could be entering their final summer with the Packers.
Packers entering final summer: Jon Runyan Jr.
Jon Runyan Jr is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and working his way into a starting role by 2021. He started at right guard last season and could very well end up as the starter once again (depending on what happens with Josh Myers, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman).
He was an average starting guard a year ago, not someone the Packers should break the bank for. He’s a replacement-level player that Green Bay could easily replace with a draft pick. Say, a third-round 2022 selection in Sean Rhyan? If Rhyan isn’t ready, they could also look to next year’s class for a suitable replacement instead of inking Runyan into a more lucrative deal.
Packers entering final summer: AJ Dillon
Aaron Jones should also be on this list, but we’ll focus on AJ Dillon. After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft and sitting for most of his first year, he showed some flashes of brilliance during his second season. He was a great compliment to Jones and showed ability on the ground and through the air.
Unfortunately, he took a step back last year and lacked explosiveness. He’ll be 25 years old this season and will be in line for a multi-year deal from someone. Considering Green Bay doesn’t have a contingency plan, they could very well retain his services. However, unless he improves in 2023, this could be his last and final year with the Packers.
Packers entering final summer: Darnell Savage
Darnell Savage’s spot on the Packers is mostly due to a lack of other options than his ability. He’s been declining for several years now and is coming off his worst career performance. He’ll be a starter in Green Bay since they lack talent at safety this year, but don’t expect him to stick around after his contract expires.
Packers entering final summer: David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari has battled his tail off to get back to a position where he can play football again. It’s been a long time coming and a road with many twists and turns. He has a massive cap hit next year–$40.5 million- and it’s hard to imagine Green Bay paying him all that money. They could either cut him after the season or look for a trade to recoup some draft capital.