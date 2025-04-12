2 Packers Who Could Be Gone from Green Bay by May

Malik Willis, Quarterback

It’s unlikely the Packers trade Malik Willis, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.

Green Bay acquired Willis right before last season for a bargain-bin price: a 2025 seventh-round pick. By the end of the year, that trade looked like found money.

Willis helped the Packers win three games—two as a starter and one off the bench. After Jordan Love was injured on the final series of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Willis stepped in and started Weeks 2 and 3, leading Green Bay to back-to-back victories.

He finished the year with quietly efficient numbers: a 74.1 percent completion rate, 550 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, plus another 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

What stood out even more than the stat sheet was how quickly he took control of the offense. He grabbed the wheel on short notice and handled the system like he’d been behind the wheel all season. His football IQ translated to the field—he protected the ball, took smart risks, and ran Matt LaFleur’s offense with poise.

Still, his future in Green Bay is cloudy.

Willis is a free agent in 2026, and with a strong showing, he could be looking for a starting job elsewhere. That puts the Packers in a bind: either let him walk next offseason and hope for a compensatory pick, or trade him now for a sure asset.

If a team offers a third- or fourth-rounder during the draft, that might be too good to pass up. Green Bay could then pivot to developing Sean Clifford or targeting a Day 3 quarterback to groom. Either way, Willis’s value has never been higher—and the Packers have to consider whether to sell while the market’s hot.

