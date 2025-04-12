2 Packers Who Could Be Gone from Green Bay by May

Bo Melton, Wide Receiver

The Packers entered last season thinking wide receiver was one of their deepest rooms. On paper, it looked like a strength.

Christian Watson had worked with a specialist in the offseason to get past his lingering hamstring issues. Romeo Doubs was heading into his third year with a sense of momentum. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks had flashed in their rookie campaigns and looked poised for a second-year leap.

Even the fifth and sixth wideouts—Malik Heath and Bo Melton—seemed like quality depth. So Green Bay stood pat and let the room ride.

Then the wheels came off.

Watson stayed mostly healthy—until he tore his ACL in the season finale. Now, he’s expected to miss at least half of 2025. Doubs, Wicks, and Reed either plateaued or regressed. The group as a whole sputtered, and what looked like a well-oiled machine suddenly sounded like it needed a new transmission.

That forced wide receiver back onto the offseason to-do list. The Packers were linked to several big names—Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf—but they struck out on all of them. Their lone move was signing Mecole Hardman.

Hardman brings speed, which the Packers badly need with Watson sidelined. But stylistically, he’s almost a carbon copy of Bo Melton: undersized, explosive, and best used in motion or in space. LaFleur’s offense doesn’t have the room—or the need—for two of the same tool.

Melton has shown enough to earn a roster spot in the NFL, just maybe not in Green Bay. The Packers could do right by him and release him before May, giving him a real shot to catch on somewhere else.