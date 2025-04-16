2 Packers in Limbo as Team Drags Out Big Decision on Their Futures

The 2025 NFL draft emanates from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in eight days. Most Green Bay Packers fans are focused on this big occasion and who the team's first pick will be. However, it's important to remember that the Packers have big decisions to make regarding some former first-round picks shortly after the draft. The Players in question are linebacker Quay Walker and defensive end Devonte Wyatt.

Both players were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Walker was taken with the 22nd overall pick, while Wyatt was selected with the 28th pick. Therefore, each player is among the 32 that are currently eligible for fifth-year options.

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are the only teams that have exercised the option. The Texans used it on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., while the Jaguars used it on one edge rusher, Travon Walker. Green Bay must make a decision quickly as the deadline to exercise the option is a week after day one of the NFL draft, May 1.

Packers Have Two Weeks to Exercise Quay Waler and Devonte Wyatt's Fifth-Year Options

Walker's time with the Packers hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Over the course of three years, the 24-year-old has missed time due to minor injuries and been thrown out of multiple games for being unsportsmanlike. Even so, when he is on the field, he is effective.

In three seasons, Walker has recorded 341 tackles, 12 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. Furthermore, Walker has provided a consistent pass rush, never finishing with a grade below 60 and recording 29 QB hurries in three seasons, according to PFF. However, he has struggled in coverage, only posting a grade above 53.0 once as a rookie (70.8).

Given Walker's production, if he hit the open market, he would likely command around $15 million, maybe more, depending on how competitive his market was. In comparison, Walker's fifth-year option cost $14.8 million, according to Over the Cap. That said, exercising the option could end up saving the Packers more than $300,000 on Walker.

Wyatt, on the other hand, has failed to make a regular impact. Although he has not had a pass rush grade below 70.0, it hasn't resulted in much success. The 27-year-old has recorded just 74 tackles, 12 sacks, 85 QB pressures, eight QB hits, and 63 QB hurries in three seasons.

Even though Wyatt doesn't have elite production, he would likely receive at least $15 million on the open market, too. If Green Bay decides to exercise his option, they will be paying $13.7 million, which stay could be considered too much for some Packer fans.

What transpires over the next two weeks will tell everyone how Green Bay feels about both of these players.

