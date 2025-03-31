15 Quarterbacks Packers Should Target if Green Bay Trades Malik Willis

Day 3 Draft Picks

The most likely path for the Packers to replace Malik Willis—whether they trade him or keep him—is to draft a quarterback on Day 3.

Green Bay has five picks on the final day of the draft, including one in each round and an extra seventh-rounder. That gives them plenty of ammunition to take a flyer on a developmental quarterback, something general manager Brian Gutekunst has expressed interest in getting back to.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

The red flags wave at you immediately when evaluating Dillon Gabriel—he’s just 5-foot-11 and already 24 years old. But at some point, production speaks louder than measurables, and all Gabriel does is win. He’s a crafty playmaker who can hurt defenses in multiple ways and would be an interesting late-round option.

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

The phrase game manager fits Kyle McCord like a well-worn glove. He won’t make the jaw-dropping, highlight-reel throws, but he knows how to keep an offense on schedule. He plays within himself, avoids big mistakes, and distributes the ball efficiently—traits that could make him a solid backup.

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Now we’re getting into the deep cuts of the Day 3 quarterback class.

Kurtis Rourke is a tough evaluation. He tore his ACL last year, which could make teams hesitant to invest in him. But he has the size, arm talent, and production to warrant a late-round pick. His decision-making needs some polish, but there’s raw potential to mold.

Seth Henigan, Memphis

In four years at Memphis, Seth Henigan completed 64 percent of his passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He’s not the type of quarterback to make scouts pound the table in excitement, but he’s steady and experienced. As a seventh-round lottery ticket, he could be worth a roll of the dice.

