15 Quarterbacks Packers Should Target if Green Bay Trades Malik Willis

Day 2 Draft Picks

If the Packers want to make a splash, they could use one of their two Day 2 draft picks (one in the second round, one in the third) to acquire a quarterback.

Given their roster needs and commitment to Jordan Love, this would be a roll of the dice. But if Green Bay decides to take the gamble, here are some names that could be in play.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart has the kind of name that sounds straight out of a football movie, and his game backs it up. He’s considered the third-best quarterback in this draft class behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, with the ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground. Over his college career, he racked up nearly 12,000 passing yards and another 1,500 rushing, proving he can carve up defenses in multiple ways.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

At 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Tyler Shough certainly looks the part of an NFL quarterback. Despite his imposing frame, he moves surprisingly well—when he’s healthy. Injuries have been the dark cloud over his career, but at 25, he’s seen enough football that teams believe he should be able to contribute sooner rather than later.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe is more of a project than a polished product. His time at Alabama was a rollercoaster—flashes of brilliance one game, head-scratching decisions the next. He has the physical tools to succeed, but whichever team drafts him will need patience to help him iron out his mechanics and decision-making.

Will Howard, Ohio State

Will Howard rode a wave of momentum to end his college career, peaking at the perfect time. Not only did he help Ohio State win a national championship, but he played his best football down the stretch.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Quinn Ewers was a mixed bag at Texas—one moment making pinpoint throws into tight windows, the next missing wide-open receivers. His inconsistency made for plenty of headaches, and in a perfect world, he would’ve stuck around in college for another year to smooth out the wrinkles in his game.