15 Quarterbacks Packers Should Target if Green Bay Trades Malik Willis

Desmond Ridder

Speaking of gunslingers, Desmond Ridder fired off 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his only extended action in 2023. The results were hit or miss, but at just 25 years old, he still has time to clean up his mechanics and decision-making.

He wouldn’t be a splashy signing, but he’d be a low-risk option who gives Matt LaFleur a project to mold.

Joe Flacco

If Green Bay wants a steadier hand, Joe Flacco might be the safest bet on this list. The 40-year-old veteran is still hanging around the league and even made six starts for the Colts last season, throwing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 65.3 percent of his passes.

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz might be the priciest name here (other than you know who). He spent last season in Kansas City but became expendable when the Chiefs brought in Gardner Minshew to back up Patrick Mahomes.

Once considered the future of the Eagles after being drafted second overall in 2016, Wentz is now searching for his sixth new home in as many years. The rollercoaster ride that is his career shows no signs of slowing down.

Tyler Huntley

If the Packers want a backup with a similar skill set to Malik Willis, Tyler Huntley could be a logical fit. He brings mobility and just enough arm talent to keep defenses honest.

Huntley wouldn’t be a high-profile signing, but he’d be a low-risk, budget-friendly option who could step in if needed without forcing the Packers to overhaul their game plan.