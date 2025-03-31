15 Quarterbacks Packers Should Target if Green Bay Trades Malik Willis

The Green Bay Packers are in a pretty good quarterback situation heading into the 2025 offseason — but that could change in a hurry if they decide to shuffle the deck.

Jordan Love didn’t quite make the leap the team was hoping for last season, but he still put up solid numbers despite limping through injuries for most of the year.

The biggest knock on him has been his accuracy and footwork. He completed just 63.1 percent of his passes last season — a small step back from 64.2 percent the year prior. Some of that was due to the Packers’ case of butterfingers at wide receiver, but there were still too many throws sailing wide or falling at a receiver’s feet.

Behind Love, the Packers stumbled into one of the league’s best backup plans.

Malik Willis, acquired in a trade right before the season, exceeded expectations. He ran the offense with poise, making plays with both his legs and his arm, and helped Green Bay steal some crucial wins when Love was banged up.

Willis is under contract for one more year, but the Packers could look to cash in now if another team’s quarterback situation goes belly up. If the price is right, Green Bay may decide to pull the ripcord and trade him while his stock is high.

Of course, if that happens, they’ll need to reload at backup quarterback — because flying without a parachute behind Love would be playing with fire. So, if the Packers do move Willis, here are 15 quarterback targets who could fill that role without burning down the house.

Free Agents

Aaron Rodgers

Joking.

Drew Lock

Drew Lock carries himself with the kind of swagger that makes fans love him and teammates rally around him. He’s been well-liked at every stop, but the issue is he just can’t seem to stop moving.

Since being drafted 42nd overall by the Broncos in 2019, he’s been on a cross-country tour of NFL locker rooms. After three years in Denver, he played in Seattle in 2023, then the Giants in 2024, and now he’s looking for yet another new home.

For better or worse, he’s one of the last true gunslingers left—a quarterback who isn’t afraid to let it rip, even if it means living with the consequences. If the Packers want a Malik Willis replacement with a little bit of that Wild West mentality, Lock could be an option.