10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
9. Eric Wilson - LB
For all of the defensive improvements that the Packers made this season, the linebacking group remained an area that needed improvement. Eric Wilson is a fine backup, yet his status as a starter with 51% of the snaps left Green Bay weak against superior rushing attacks.
Wilson is a fine player who notched 38 tackles and two sacks, though his limitations became obvious over the course of the campaign. He surrendered a 108.8 passer rating when targeted in coverage, suggesting the larger issues at play.
This is a team with a foundation for long-term success. If the Packers accomplish their goals, they need a new starter instead of Wilson.
10. Rich Bisaccia - Special Teams Coorindator
The Packers' coaching staff is essentially set in stone, though Rich Bisaccia's poor performance may result in an offseason departure. Green Bay's kicking struggles were a main storyline throughout the season.
Bisaccia failed to make a difference and was routinely out-coached, making it obvious that a change was necessary. Small margins are crucial in the most important matchups and Bisaccia's group wasn't prepared when it needed to be.
No one expects significant changes to come in the offseason but if LaFleur is serious about attaining true Super Bowl status, Bisaccia has to go in favor of someone who can create an edge in the forgotten third.
