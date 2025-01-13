10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
7. Sean Clifford - QB
Malik Willis has established himself as an excellent backup behind Jordan Love, though the coaching staff has reasonable questions about the roster. Willis' track record speaks for itself, yet Sean Clifford remains a prime cut candidate after his underwhelming campaign under center.
After becoming a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Clifford hasn't ever appeared in a game and while he's been an couraging player overall, the limitations are obvious.
Willis is the backup of the future and Clifford is best left finding another organization.
8. T.J Slaton - DT
This defense made a major leap in 2024, yet T.J. Slaton's failures remain an appropriate talking point. He ranked 177th out of 218 defensive tackles at Pro Football Focus, suggesting he's not an elite player.
During the season, Slaton compiled just 15 tackles and one sack despite having the pedigree of a starer. He played 39% of the defensive snaps in the games he was active in, illustrating the coaching staff's lack of trust.
Just like Eric Stokes, Slaton had a strong end to the year. If he can impress the coaching staff, perhaps he'll return. That doesn't inherently mean he should be part of the franchise's plans though.
If Matt LaFleur is serious about taking a leap defensively, Slaton won't be factor. He lost his starting job already and based on playing time, he doesn't have a future in Green Bay.