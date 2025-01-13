10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles

TJ Slaton is set to hit Free Agency this year. I'm sure many disagree but I would like to see him back if his market isn't overpriced. Far fewer snaps than Kenny yet still:



Play Time:

Clark 62.6%

Slaton 38.4%



Pressure %:

Slaton 8.8%

Clark 6.8%



Run Stops

Clark 28

Slaton 24 pic.twitter.com/R1rJ3iksQ6