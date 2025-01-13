10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
6. Lukas Van Ness - DE
This is a tricky one, as Lukas Van Ness is virtually guaranteed to be on the team for at least one more season. Nonetheless, he's proven to be a bust who the Packers will look to move on from as soon as possible.
Van Ness grades as 161st out of 211 qualified players at Pro Football Focus, an inexcusable mark for someone who was thought to be the NFL's next great pass-rusher. The 2023 first-round pick hasn't made an impact on the professional level, making it clear that Green Bay needs to find a suitable upgrade.
Van Ness played just 39% of the snaps this year after playing 33% during his rookie campaign, illustrating the issues with his development.
The former Iowa star clearly has the talent to succeed. He's a versatile defender with seven sacks in his first two years, though his inability to garner snaps implies his limitations.
If Matt LaFleur doesn't trust you, there's little reason for fans to. It appears that Van Ness is trending towards "bust" status, yet he still has a couple of years to turn things around. For the Packers' sake, here's hoping he does.