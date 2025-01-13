10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
5. Brandon McManus - K
The Packers' issues at kicker are well-covered and aren't limited to Brandon McManus, who was looked at as a potential savant, yet his playoff struggles can't be ignored.
McManus missed a routine 38-yard kick, drawing ire from fans and proving that Green Bay still hasn't found a suitable answer on special teams. If you can't make a kick under 40 yards, what exactly are we paying you for?
Matt LaFleur is an elite head coach, though his inability to figure out special teams could drown him moving forward. This is a rabid fan base in need of contention, though trotting out this same special teams unit does little to inspire confidence.
The miss against the Eagles left fans infuriated. At 33 years old, McManus' best days are likely behind him. He's a Super Bowl-winning kicker who has made 82.2% of his career attempts. While McManus nailed 95.2% of his field goals in 2024, all that truly matters is your performance in the biggest games.
While Green Bay struggled offensively, McManus failed to deliver in the most important moments. Should the Packers want to improve at the position and find a long-term answer at kicker, no fan would be surprised.
McManus was an excellent addition, yet it's obvious that he won't be part of the next Packers team hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.