10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
4. Jaire Alexander - CB
This one will hurt more than any other player on this list. A two-time All-Pro, Jaire Alexander has established himself as one of the most dominant defensive backs in the NFL. Unfortunately, Alexander's lack of availability doomed his time in Green Bay and left him as an unreliable starter.
He allowed just an 89.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage, though Alexander couldn't reach the heights he previously achieved. As a pending free agent, it appears likely that the stellar corner will be looking for a new team in 2025.
The Packers would almost certainly prefer that Alexander comes back, yet his potential salary demands may torpedo those efforts.
His supreme confidence bolsters the roster. Even still, Alexander was limited to just seven games in each of the last two seasons. He isn't reliable and the Packers need to manage the roster with that in mind.
The 2018 first-round pick is an elite player when he's on the field. Unfortunately for both Alexander and Packers fans, the fan-favorite defender isn't reliable from a health perspective. Hopefully things turn around, though there's litte reason to believe they will.