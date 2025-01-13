10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
3. Kenny Clark - DT
A three-time Pro Bowler, Kenny Clark has established himself as one of the more beloved Packers in recent history. That makes this obvious cut even more devastating, as Clark's play didn't match his reputation in 2024.
He ranked 85th out of 223 players at Pro Football Focus, though even the most casual observer could see the struggles. After recording 7.5 sacks in 2023, Clark managed just 1.5 in 2024.
The 29-year-old defender is beloved for good reason, thought Clark's on-field performance did little to indicate that Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst should feel confident signing off on a contract extension.
Clark was out-performed in major categories by even depth players, making Gutekunst's decision an easy one. Losing Clark would hurt but he hasn't done enough to stick around.
If the team is serious about rising the floor and ceiling of the defense, that means making difficult decisions and letting guys like Clark go.