10 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Will End After Wild Card Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
2. Josh Myers - C
The Packers' starting center is one of the few negative spots on the offensive line, which mostly held up well throughout the season. Unfortunately, Josh Myers likely hasn't cemented his status as a starter moving forward.
Josh Jacobs has enjoyed an excellent campaign though has been left with mediocre play on the line, largely due to Myers' struggles, and it's clear that Green Bay needs an upgrade in the trenches. Barring a surprise, Myers can't remain the focal point of the offensive line.
Jordan Love has shown flashes of MVP-level play, yet he's hamstrung unless Matt LaFleur figures out how to coach the line and receivers, the latter of which is prone to drops.
There is a reasonable argument to be made in Myers' favor. He's started every game for the last three seasons. Availability is important, yet Myers hasn't been good enough to remain one of the team's starters.
LaFleur knows that he needs to improve Love's protection. Myers is a pending free agent and while he could sign a one-year deal to rebuild his value, it's become obvious that a true contender needs better effort up the middle.